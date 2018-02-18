Transcript for President Trump blasts the FBI on Parkland school shooting

Victor, thank you. President trump unleashing a new attack on the FBI. In a barrage of tweets, the president bashing the FBI for missing the warning signs about Nikolas Cruz. The agency receiving a tip weeks before the shooting. And now president trump facing backlash for using the massacre to criticize the FBI over the Russia investigation. Here's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, a firestorm erupting over president trump's tweet connecting one of the deadliest mass school shootings in history to the FBI's Russia investigation. Trump tweeting, "Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the trump campaign. There is no collusion." The president should be staying out of the law enforcement business. Reporter: Members of trump's own party say the tweet went too far. So many folks in the FBI are doing all they can to keep us safe. The reality of it is that they are two separate issues. Reporter: Trump's Twitter barrage was just beginning. He took another swipe at the special counsel investigation after Friday's indictment of 13 Russians for interference in the 2016 election, tweeting, "If it was the goal of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S., they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow." Trump has previously dismissed the Russia investigation. There has been no collusion. They call it the Russian hoax. The entire thing has been a witch hunt. Reporter: And he's been hesitant to enforce sanctions on Russia for cyber meddling. It could be Russia, or China, or lots of other people. It also could be somebody weighing 400 pounds on their bed. Reporter: But now trump conceding, "I never said Russia did not meddle. The Russian hoax was that the trump campaign colluded with Russia. It never did!" With the FBI indictment, the evidence is now incontrovertible. Reporter: The president even calling out his own national security adviser for that comment on Russian meddling, saying, "General Mcmaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians." Kenneth joins us live. The president's tweets are emphatic about the claim there was no collusion with the Russians, but lawmakers say he should be more focused on cracking down on Russian election meddling. Reporter: That's right. Republicans and Democrats in congress are calling on president trump to listen to the intelligence community, acknowledge Russian meddling and take action in the form of tougher sanctions. Kenneth, thank you. Let's turn now to weather.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.