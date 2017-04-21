Now Playing: President Trump tweets response to protesters demanding to see his taxes

Now Playing: Diane Sawyer interviews Caitlyn Jenner one year after her transition

Now Playing: Newly released surveillance video reveals the moment a police officer shot and killed a woman during a civilian training lesson

Now Playing: Index: Person of interest being questioned in Phoenix drive-by shootings

Now Playing: President Trump criticizes the 100-day benchmark

Now Playing: Elizabeth Thomas found and home with her family after being on the run with her former teacher

Now Playing: Terror attack on Champs-Élysées in Paris

Now Playing: Kidnapped Tennessee teen found in remote cabin

Now Playing: Fox News' fallout with Bill O'Reilly

Now Playing: Twist in high profile immigration case

Now Playing: Uproar over arrest of 10-year-old boy with autism

Now Playing: 2 police officers shot in Seattle

Now Playing: Medical examiner concludes suicide in Aaron Hernandez death

Now Playing: Former foster child enjoying life with his new family

Now Playing: Prince Harry opens up about needing therapy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana

Now Playing: Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is found dead in his prison cell

Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly and Fox News part ways after allegations of sexual misconduct

Now Playing: Trump administration under fire for misleading the public on the USS Carl Vinson strike group

Now Playing: Republicans are met with voter frustration at local town halls, and are forced to defend the president