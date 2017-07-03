Transcript for President Trump faces mounting pressure to prove his unsubstantiated wiretap allegations

CIA, we turn to the bombshell allegation from president trump that president Obama wiretapped him before the election. Three days now, and he made those claims. Where's the proof? Even one top Republican tonight, saying, show us the evidence that led to that conclusion. ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl, asking the press secretary today, do you believe the president's claims? Jon's at the white house tonight. Reporter: President trump seemed to enjoy himself as he surprised a group of tourists visiting the white house. Today, a portrait of Hillary Clinton looming over his shoulder. Work hard, everybody. Work hard. Reporter: But he is facing mounting pressure to provide evidence to prove his explosive allegation that president Obama tapped his phones at trump tower. I think the president of the United States has state categorically was wiretapped that he should -- come forward with the information that led to that conclusion. Reporter: Even high-level members of the president's own team seem to be at a loss to explain what he was talking about. If the president of the United States said that he has got his reasons to say it, he's got some convincing evidence that took place. Reporter: But still, no proof -- Reporter: It's been a full three days since the president said that president Obama had his wires tapped his phones tapped at trump tower in those three days has the white house come up with any evidence whatsoever to prove that allegation? The president, we put out a statement on Sunday saying we would have no further comment and were asking the house and senate intelligence committees to look into this concern and report back. Reporter: The man who headed up the intelligence community during the time president trump says the tapping took place told ABC news, categorically, "It did not happen." There was no wiretap against trump tower during the campaign conducted by any part of the national intelligence community. Reporter: And he said trump could get an immediate answer by simply asking his own top justice officials. Can the president just ask the FBI director? Has he asked him? No, the president has not, and I think we have gone back and to the with you guys and I think there is clearly a role that congress can play in its oversight and capabilities. Reporter: Do you believe president Obama ordered something like this? I get that's a cute question to ask, and my job is to represent the question, and he has made very clear what his -- what his goal is, what he would like to have happen. So let's bring in Jon Karl from the white house tonight, and there is one other tweet I want to report on tonight. President trump's tweet under scrutiny from this morning. Tweeting this, 122 vicious prisoners released by the Obama administration from Gitmo have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision. Jon, you were among the many who pointed out the vast majority of those prisoners who have returned to the battlefield were released by the bush administration. Here's how Sean spicer responded. Obviously, the president meant in totality, the number that had been released on the battlefield, that have been released from Gitmo since -- since individuals have been released. So how do you reconcile the president's tweet which was very clear, and the press secretary obviously meant something else? Reporter: I don't know if you can reconcile. David, only nine of those 122 freed Gitmo prisoners were released while president Obama was in the white house, but this is not the first time that the president's team has had to say what the president meant is something different from what he actually tweeted. There isn't a fact-checking ritual that goes on. Jon Karl from the white house. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.