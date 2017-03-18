Transcript for President Trump fires off new tweet aimed at Germany

Let's turn now to politics. President trump firing off a new tweet this morning in the aftermath of that one-on-one meeting with the Germany's leader in oval office. The president now in mar-a-lago. ABC's David Wright is in west palm beach. Reporter: President trump took to Twitter to set the record straight. Despite what you've heard from the fake news I had a great meeting, he tweeted. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to nato and the United States must be paid more for the powerful and very expense defense it provides to Germany. The issue came up yesterday and Merkel agreed to increase the defense spending. Trump applaudd that. I want to thank the chancellor for her leadership in supporting nato. Reporter: A German reporter asked trump about his Twitter rants. From time to time, tweets that you regret? Very seldom. Very seldom. Very seldom. Reporter: Today, the president is in palm beach with his family. Vice president Mike pence is also in Florida, pushing the Republican health care plan. And we're going to continue to work with members of congress to improve this bill. Reporter: About 22 Republican congress members have yet to sign on, which could doom the bill. Joni Ernst got booed. The affordable care act as it is right now is you unsustainable. Unsustainable. Reporter: But plenty of don't like the replacement? What's your biggest concern? My biggest concern is lack of affordability. We had six, seven years to develop something and have done it. Control cost. Make it affordable so that the average family can -- can be covered. David Wright speaking with voters in south Florida. Daftd joins us live now. The white house also preparing for the FBI director to speak publicly about trump's wiretapping allegations for the first time? Reporter: That's right, James Comey is set to appear Monday in front of the house intelligence committee. It's going to be a blockbuster. The two big issues -- those wiretapping claims and the question of whether there's any proof about collusion between the trump campaign and the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.