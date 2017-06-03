Transcript for President Trump signs new travel ban executive order

president trump has signed his new executive order. The new travel ban after the first one was blocked by the courts. The president signing the order at his desk in the oval office. That first ban prompting a fierce backlash and legal challenge. ABC's Cecilia Vega on how this one is different. Reporter: The white house today, tweeting this photo of the president signing that executive order. The media not allowed in. A far cry from the fanfare over the first travel ban. That's big stuff. Reporter: And that is not the only difference. Travel ban 2.0 rescinds the original now stalled in courts, addressing some of the red flags raised by opponents. The original order banned citizens from seven muslim-majority countries, including Iraq. Now Iraq is no longer on the list, opening the door for people like translators who worked with the U.S. Government. This is part of our ongoing efforts to eliminate vulnerabilities that radical islamist terrorists can and will exploit for destructive ends. Reporter: The new order no longer includes an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria. And scraps protections for religious minorities like Christians. The revised order comes after delay upon delay from the white house. It's not a question of delaying. It's a question of getting it right. Reporter: This time, the white house hoping to avoid scenes like these. Chaos at airports around the world. Families in hasty and botched rollout. The president insisted the first order had to be implemented immediately, tweeting, the security of our nation is at stake. This one, doesn't take effect for ten days. He said the bad guys would pour in if this didn't go on right now, but there's a ten-day delay on this one. What's changed? It's important this exists at all. We were criticized for doing things too requequickly. Let's go to Cecilia Vega at the white house. This travel ban will not apply to anybody who has a Visa? Reporter: This is to avoid confusion the last one caused. It's in writing. It will not apply to green card holder, dual citizens and anyone with a current Visa from those six countries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.