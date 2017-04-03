Transcript for President Trump started the week off strong with a rousing speech to congress, but soon turmoil within the administration put a cloud over the White House

Turning now to ABC news chief political analyst, Matthew dowd. The president started off the week strong with that rousing speech to congress. Are these new tweets about to derail his focus? Pivot to a more presidential way on Tuesday. As you know in basketball you have to have that pivot foot firmly planted. His pivot foot seems to be in quicksand. It's going to make it much more difficult to accomplish his legislative agenda in short term. And not only that, his unprecedented attacks on a former president, saying that former president wiretapped him is going to make it very difficult for him to unify the congress. Matt dowd, thanks. And much more on these breaking political developments coming up tomorrow on ABC's "This week."

