tonight, and president trump's new threat on immigration, saying today he would, quote, "Love to see a government shutdown," if continue dung agree to a plan. Blaming the Democrats. But creating some confusion with that remark, repeatedly saying "Bring on the shutdown." And the president's chief of staff with words of his own making headlines tonight, about what he said concerning T iing some of the dreamers. Here's ABC's Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: The deadline to keep the government open just two days away, but today president trump stunned even members of his party when he declared, bring on a shutdown. Let's have a shutdown. We'll do a shutdown. Reporter: It was during a meeting on ms-13 gang violence. The president saying he wants tougher immigration restrictions or else. I'd love to see a shutdown, if we don't get this stuff taken care of. And if we have to shut it down because the Democrats don't want safety, then shut it down. We'll go with another shutdown. Reporter: Again and again the president went there. Without borders, we don't have a country. So, would I shut it down over this issue? Yes. Reporter: So many times, Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock called him out. We don't need a government shutdown over this. I think both sides have learned a government shutdown was bad, it wasn't good for them. Barbara, we are not getting support from the Democrats. You can say what you want. We're not getting support from the Democrats. Reporter: But even as the president spoke, over at the capitol, senate leaders of both parties announced they're close to a sweeping two-year budget deal to avoid the recurring shutdown drama. I'm optimistic that very soon we'll be able to reach an agreement. I am very hopeful that we can come to an agreement. Reporter: The white house today doing damage control. We are not advocating for a shutdown. I don't think that we expect the budget deal to include specifics on the immigration reform. Reporter: The shutdown, not the only looming deadline. In less than a month, protections begin to expire for the dreamers, those undocumented immigrants who came here at children. More than 690,000 people signed up for those protections. The president now wants to offer a path to citizenship for nearly double that number. Today, his chief of staff John Kelly under fire for these comments. The difference between 690 and 1.8 million were the people that some would say, were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses but they didn't sign up. Reporter: Is that the position of this white house, that dreamers are lazy? Who thinks this? Frankly, if anybody's lazy, it's probably Democrats who aren't showing up to work and aren't actually getting to the table to make a deal on this. So, let's get to Cecilia Vega, live from the white house tonight. And Cecilia, again, the deadline for the dreamers less than a month away now. President trump said he might extend DACA if there's no deal by then. But today, his chief of staff seemed to offer a different message on that front. Reporter: Exactly, David. John Kelly told reporters today that he very much doubts the president will extend this deadline. In fact, he said he would advise the president against doing so, saying, quote, any time you give this institution time, they will take it. This white house very much wants to put the pressure on congress on this issue, but I've got to say, over on capitol hill, at this point, Republicans and Democrats are nowhere near close to reaching a deal. Cecilia Vega with us again tonight.

