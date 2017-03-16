President Trump's 'America First' spending blueprint released

The report reveals $54 million more for the military while $54 million is cut for domestic programs, including after-school programs, Meals on Wheels and other programs some Trump voters may rely on.
03/16/17

Transcript for President Trump's 'America First' spending blueprint released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

