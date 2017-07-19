Transcript for President turns the heat up on Senate Republicans at White House luncheon

testify, he should. Bringing senate Republicans from the white house today, and issuing a new order. Do not leave Washington until you come up with a new plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. But then the white house was asked, is the president promising the same himself? Will he stay in Washington until it happens too? ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight. Reporter: First, the president said he wanted to repeal and replace. Then when Republicans blindsided him, he said, just repeat. Then it was just let Obamacare fail. And today at the white house, a new order to go back to repeal and replace. I intend to keep my promise, and I know you will too. Reporter: It was a signature promise he made repeatedly on the campaign trail. We're going to repeal and replace alaba replace Obamacare. We will do it, and we'll do it very, very quickly. It is a catastrophe. You're going to have such great health care, at a tiebny fraction of the cost, and it's going to be so easy. Reporter: Then as president-elect, he promised to do it quickly. Probably the same day. Could be the same hour. Reporter: And today he told senators they should not leave town until they get it done. We should repeal and replace and we shouldn't leave town until this is complete. Until this bill is on my desk. Reporter: The president reminding Republicans sitting there that they voted more than 60 times to repeal all or part of Obamacare while Obama was in office. I'm sitting in that office. I have pen in hand. You never had that before. You know, for seven years, you had an easy route. We'll repeal and replace. He is never going to sign it. But I'm signing it. So it's a little bit different. Reporter: The president also making a veiled threat against one of the senators who signaled he might bail. Senator Dean heller of Nevada sitting right next to him. He wants to remain a senator, doesn't he? Okay? Reporter: Meanwhile back on the hill -- protesters swarmed the capitol making clear what's at stake for Republicans. Tonight, Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell is pushing ahead. He says the senate will still move to vote on a bill to just repeal Obamacare. But some Republicans are still not on board. No replace with repeal. Whatever part of the process is, I'm not voting for it. Mary Bruce live on the hill again tonight, and the senate could go ahead next week to vote in a straight we repeal, and we're learning from the congressional budget office the score. How many Americans could be affected? Reporter: A straight repeal could leave 32 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade, and premiums for some could double. That's only if Republicans don't come up with a separate plan to replace Obamacare. What about that other issue? The president. The white house was asked, is he willing to stay in Washington as he has ordered senate Republicans? Reporter: The white house says the president is willing to stay in town so long as senators are right here on the hill and working on health care. Thank you.

