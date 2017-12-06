Transcript for Pretrial hearing for Penn State fraternity brothers accused of involuntary manslaughter and assault

fraterni fraternity in Penn state. The pledge fell down the steps and then later died. Fellow students waiting nearly 12 hours before calling for help. Today the prosecution showing surveillance video of the last hours of Timothy piazza's life. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: The parade of young Penn state defendants, filing into court, somber faced. About to witness the horrifying video of the last night of Tim piazza's life, shown only in the courtroom. They had to go from station to station, chug alcohol. Piazza visibly drunk, downing at least four drinks in just minutes during the February fraternity party. Two hours in, piazza falls 15 feet, banging his head. His unconscious body carried to a couch. A brother pouring beer over him, an apparent attempt to wake him. Just before 2:00 A.M., someone else appears to slap the 19-year-old in the stomach. They treated him like a rag doll, like he was road kill. The video does show one brother, kordel Davis, extremely animated, later recounting the night to robin Roberts. I said we should call 911. Reporter: His parents left the courtroom just before the agonizing video was shown. They want to remember their son as the young, bright, handsome, full of life person who he was. Reporter: David at the end of the video, after nearly 12 hours, piazza was stiff. Looking like a corpse. Still it took additional 42 minutes to call 911. Gio, thank you. Next to the extreme weather we're watching at this hour.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.