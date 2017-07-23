Princes William and Harry give intimate portrayal of their mother

More
As the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death approaches, the princes speak candidly for the first time in a new documentary.
2:02 | 07/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Princes William and Harry give intimate portrayal of their mother

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48807977,"title":"Princes William and Harry give intimate portrayal of their mother","duration":"2:02","description":"As the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death approaches, the princes speak candidly for the first time in a new documentary.","url":"/WNT/video/princes-william-harry-give-intimate-portrayal-mother-48807977","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.