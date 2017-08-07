Transcript for Prison break from a South Carolina Inmate using a cellphone

We're learning more about a prison escape. With a high-tech twist. How an inmate got out and what happened next. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, an escaped South Carolina inmate is back behind bars, captured in Texas. He was surprised when he was awakened out of his sleep but that played to our advantage. Reporter: U.S. Marshalls tracked Jimmy causey through five states to this Austin, Texas, motel 6. They found him armed with a pistol, a shotgun, ammunition, four cell phones and nearly $50,000 in cash. I can tell you that there are a number of people that assisted him. Reporter: The 46-year-old felon who's serving five life sentences for kidnapping, robbery and burglary, escaped from this maximum security prison. We believe a cell phone was used to facilitate and give this inmate the resources to escape. We also potentially believe that a drone was used to get the hello him get the contraband in to escape. Reporter: Using wire cutters, investigators say causey cut through four fences. Tonight, one prison worker has been fired. An intense manhunt this morning for two dangerous fugitives. Reporter: The escape, not causey's first. In 2005, he snuck out of another facility in a garbage truck. Authorities in South Carolina now renewing their push to block cell phone signals near state prisons, saying as long as inmates can use cell phones, these planned escapes will continue to happen. Dan.

