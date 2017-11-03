Transcript for Prominent federal prosecutor fired after refusing attorney general's request to resign

Gloria, thank you. Late developments in the shake-up in the justice department. One of the top prosecutors defiantly refusing the attorney general's request to resign. Now, saying he's been fired. One of dozen prosecutors caught in the purge of president this, as president trump tries to focus his energy on the Republican health care bill. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: At the trump's justice department. An abrupt changing of the guard. Overnight, attorney general Jeff sessions asked for the resignations of all 46 U.S. Attorneys left over from the Obama administration. "I didn't resign. Moments ago I was fired. Tweeted, preet bharara, one of the most prominent attorneys. Last November at trump tower, he told reporters that the president-elect personally asked him to stay. We had a good meeting. I agreed to stay on. Reporter: Not anymore. Today, the attorney general spared only two of the obama-era prosecutors in Virginia and Maryland. On Thursday, trump loyalist Sean hannity called for a purge. For weeks we have been warning you about the deep state the Obama of bureaucrats who are hello bent of destroying this president, president trump. Tonight, it's time for the trump administration to begin purge the saboteurs before it's too late. Reporter: The white house said cleaning the house at justice was simply routine. Presidents Reagan, Clinton and bush all installed their own people, too. One big difference now is that the trump justice department is already embroiled in several major controversies. Investigating Russia meddling in the U.S. Election including the possibility that trump campaign advisers may have colluded in that effort. The attorney general's own contacts with Russia under scrutiny. Therefore I recuse myself in the matters that deal with the trump campaign. Reporter: All of this poses a major distraction as the president trying to manage his big piece of legislation, the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Today, the vice president went to Kentucky to sell the plan. Giving a frank assessment of its challenges. Folks, let me clear, this is going to be battle in the Washington, D.C. Reporter: Sure enough in California, Darrell Issa's constituents sounded off at a town hall meeting. How are you going to vote on Ryan's plan? Reporter: Today, the president headed to a trump national golf club outside D.C. Not to play but to meet with some of his top So we're having a cabinet meeting and we're just doing it here. We're having some great discussions. And David Wright joins us live from the white house. David, we were heard you report on the big changes at the justice department, which is also under pressure to produce evidence on those wiretapping claims. A week ago today that president trump tweeted out a bombshell, accusing president Obama of bugging the phones at trump tower. Not a shred of evidence produced yet. Well, the house intelligence committee has given the justice department until Monday to produce any evidence it has that it happened. A tight deadline, David, thank you. Of course, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with the white house pointman on health care. That's tomorrow on ABC's "This week."

