Transcript for A new proposal under consideration for Trump's immigration and deportation crackdown

Back here at home to the immigration crackdown, the department of homeland security confirming to ABC news that a proposal is under consideration to separate families illegally crossing the border. Here's ABC's Jim Avila. Reporter: The department of homeland security is actively considering a proposal aimed at discouraging families from crossing the border by separating mothers from children when caught. This as I.C.E. Deportations inside the U.S. Draw controversy. The cries of a 13-year-old girl recording her undocumented father vanish at the hands of government agents. That's raomulo avelica Gonzalez, between two I.C.E. Officers, who pulled him over as he drove his daughters to school in los Angeles. Critics of the president's immigration stance say it's a signal that families in the U.S. Without legal documents are now at risk. It's terrible to feel and see your family being torn apart. Reporter: The 48-year-old avelica-gonzalez came here 20 years ago illegally, working and raising his family. But I.C.E. Says he was picked up because of a ten-year-old DUI, and other convictions, Gonzalez says he knows nothing about those. We are getting the bad ones out. These are bad dudes. Reporter: But more than alleged criminal immigrants are being pushed out, this dreamer, brought to Mississippi illegally by her parents as a child, has a clean record but was still arrested immediately after protesting trump's new deportation plan. She was three months late re-upping her papers, and is asking for a judge to hear her case. Tom, this is just a proposal but already immigration attorneys are telling me, it's harsh and un-american. Tom. A major headline, no doubt. All right, Jim, thanks so much.

