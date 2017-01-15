Transcript for Protesters Take to the Streets Across the Country

And in Boston, demonstrators rallying for health care. A prelude to next weekend where bigger rallies are in the works. Here's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Tonight, thousands of Americans rallying around a highly charged mission -- saving Obamacare. From Boston to Tampa. From Warren, Michigan, to los Angeles. We are seeing Republicans play with Russian roulette in the lives of people in our country. Reporter: Congress passing measures to start the process this week to repeal the affordable care act that has helped an estimated 20 million Americans get health coverage. President-elect Donald Trump vowing in that Wednesday presser -- It will be repeal and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously. Reporter: But Republicans are split on how to move forward. Democrats pouncing on them to provide answers. So what sensible people have got to do is not simply repeal the affordable care act without any alternatives. Reporter: Republicans have the 51 votes needed to repeal Obamacare. But it takes 60 votes to pass a replacement. There is no clear plan for that yet. Cancer survivor Jeff jeans confronting speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday. Thanks to the affordable care act, I am standing here today alive. Why would you repeal the affordable care act without a replacement? Oh, we wouldn't do that. We want to replace it with something better. Reporter: The latest polls indicate Americans are split, 48% to 47%, on whether Obamacare should be repealed. Willie Standley, who owns a small business in York, Pennsylvania, says Obamacare is simply unfair. The problem with it is, one, it's mandatory, not voluntary. Two, it's an economic burden on people. And three, you're asking people to take care of those who don't take care of themselves. Reporter: GOP lawmakers indicate that coverage for pre-existing conditions may remain, but there's no indication on children over 18 or what the caps will be on care. Thank you. Also in Washington today, an inauguration rehearsal. Stand-ins for Mr. And Mrs. Trump, then for the vice president-elect and his wife. Planners working to get the timing and camera angles just right. You can see the real thing this Friday, ABC's coverage with George Stephanopoulos and team beginning at 7:00 A.M. Eastern.

