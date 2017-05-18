Protests after Officer Betty Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter

More
Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man in Tulsa, Oklahoma; people are outraged she has been exonerated.
1:15 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protests after Officer Betty Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47502610,"title":"Protests after Officer Betty Shelby was found not guilty of manslaughter","duration":"1:15","description":"Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man in Tulsa, Oklahoma; people are outraged she has been exonerated.","url":"/WNT/video/protests-officer-betty-shelby-found-guilty-manslaughter-47502610","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.