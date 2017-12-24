Transcript for Nearly a third of Puerto Ricans will be spending Christmas in the dark

Next to another region hit by disaster. Puerto Rico, celebrating Christmas in the dark. Hundreds of thousands are still struggling without power in the aftermath of hurricane MARIA. Hard times taking their toll on this holiday. More now from Victor Oquendo. Reporter: More than three months since hurricane MARIA hit and nearly 30% of Puerto Rico's electrical grid not generating power. Christmas eve, better known as "Noche Buena" in Puerto Rico won't be as illuminated this year with electricity at a premium, noticeably fewer holiday lights creating a very unmerry Christmas for hundreds of thousands. My house didn't have lights, my grandma's are on and off. We decided to do it in my house, because there's a more civilized system so we can finish cooking and eating and having fun. Reporter: Jose Ortiz lives in San Juan. He tells us thisay is different, just hoping not to run out of the bare essentials as his family gathers to celebrate. This Christmas will be bigger because our families got extended. We got together with neighbors. And people who we didn't know that were living in the same street of us. Reporter: Since the storm we've visited some of the hardest hit areas across the U.S. Territory. Like San Lorenzo, where the bridge that connects it to the rest of the island was washed away. Your mother had a stroke? Yes. Reporter: How long did it take to get her to the hospital? About two hours and a half. Reporter: And if the bridge wasn't down? 20 minutes. Reporter: The suffering comes as congress has delayed a possible vote on disaster relief until January. All this too much for Luisa Melendez and her three sons, her sister and her sisters family. Ten now packed into a relative's three-bedroom home in north Carolina. We have to make do where we can. We have everything scheduled down to try to keep the costs where we can afford to pay it. Reporter: This family says their gift is being away from the storm-ravaged island. Tom, many Puerto ricans are spending the holiday away from friends and family. Some 269,000 Puerto ricans have left the island since hurricane MARIA to start new lives here in Florida alone. Tom? A very tough Christmas for so many from Puerto Rico.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.