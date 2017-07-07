Transcript for Putin denies involvement in 2016 election hacking

It's great to have you with us here on a Friday night. It was president who did not ignore the elephant in the room, Russian meddling in the U.S. Election. Putin's response to the president when he brought up Russian meddling was far different. And all of it played out as protests played out in the streets. Images coming in at this hour. But first, Putin saying he did not hack the U.S. Election, and president trump appearing ready now to move on. Cecilia Vega, traveling with the president. Reporter: It was only supposed about last 35 minutes but president trump and Vladimir Putin had so much to say, their meeting went on and on, for a full two hours and 16 minutes. The cameras allowed in briefly to witness that high-stakes face to face. President trump reaching out to shake the hand of the man accused of meddling in America's election. There was smiling and small talk. Before they got down to business, there was even a back pat. But even before president trump brought up Russian meddling, he said this. President Putin and I have been discussing various things and I think it's going very well. We've had some very, very good talks. We look forward to a lot of positive things happening for Russia, for the unitedtates. It's an honor to be with you. Reporter: And Vladimir Putin returned the compliment, saying he was pleased to meet president trump, hoping their first meeting would have positive results. Just 24 hours earlier, the president said election meddling could have been Russia, it could have been others. But today, when the doors closed, the white house says it was president trump who raised the issue right out of the gate. But what happened next, each side tells a different story. Secretary of state Rex tillerson was in the room. He says the president repeatedly pressed the issue and that Putin denied Russia's involvement. The president at this point, he pressed him and felt like at this point let's talk about how do we go forward. Reporter: So the president stopped pressing. There was not a lot of relitigating of the past. Reporter: Tillerson's Russian counterpart, foreign minister sergei lavrov was also in the room. He says president trump heard Putin's denial and accepted it. The white house tonight says that is not the case. The two moving on from the election meddling, which the president's own intelligence community blames squarely on Russia. They say Vladimir Putin ordering it, motivated by animosity towards Hillary Clinton. Secretary tillerson saying today the issue may remain unresolved. And the senate's top Democrat today called that disgraceful. The marathon meeting went on so long, at one point, first lady Melania trump entered the room trying to get them to wrap up. They went on for another hour after that. But the two men, not the only ones who seemed to hit it off. Just hours later, cameras capturing these images of the first lady and Putin chatting and smiling, and seated together for dinner. And Cecilia Vega with us live from Germany tonight. Democrats outraged the president appears ready to move on. The Russians saying he accepted the response that he didn't do it. Did they reach common ground on Syria? Reporter: Exactly. A cease fire, previous deals like this haven't lasted very long. It remains to be seen whether this will stick. And president trump was also asked on the world stage with Mexico's president right beside him, whether he still expects Mexico to pay for the wall? Reporter: His first meeting with him since taking office. And his answer, absolutely he expects Mexico to pay for the wall. Behind closed doors, Mexico's president says it never even came up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.