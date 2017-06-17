-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth, Prince William meet with London fire survivors
-
Now Playing: Celebrations around London for Queen Elizabeth II's 91st birthday
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth feeds an elephant
-
Now Playing: Toddler throws royal tantrum before Queen Elizabeth II
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth visits Manchester Arena blast survivors
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises to 58 in London apartment fire
-
Now Playing: Urgent search underway for 7 missing sailors
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 91st birthday with parade
-
Now Playing: 7 sailors remain missing off the coast of Japan after Navy destroyer collides with a tanker
-
Now Playing: US Navy ship collides with vessel off coast of Japan
-
Now Playing: Brother of London fire victim shares harrowing account
-
Now Playing: Protests break out in London over high-rise fire
-
Now Playing: Oct. 2, 1990: The reunification of Germany
-
Now Playing: Car smashes into Ontario restaurant
-
Now Playing: ISIS leader possibly killed in strike: by Russian military
-
Now Playing: ISIS leader Baghdadi may have been killed in strike: Russian military
-
Now Playing: ISIS leader Baghdadi may have been killed in strike: Russian military
-
Now Playing: Once-hopeful Cubans now fear setback to US-Cuba relations under Trump
-
Now Playing: New developments in the deadly London high-rise apartment fire
-
Now Playing: 15 people sent to hospital after ferry accident in Cape Cod