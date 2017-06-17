Transcript for Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 91st birthday with parade

Finally tonight, it's good to be queen. Who else gets a parade to celebrate her birthday? We have more on this family affair. Reporter: No one does a birthday entrance quite like the queen of England. Smashing in blue and seated next to prince Phillip as thousands turned out to wish their queen a happy 91st birthday. Before theelebrations began, a minute of silence. Queen Elizabeth standing strong for her country in the wake of the Manchester bombing and the Grenfell tower tragedies. It was a day to honor the past and smile at the future. Prince George peeking out at the crowd. Princess Charlotte ready to join her family. When they did, the youngest Royals were the ones to watch. Charlotte in her mother's arms, George in the same spot his own father stood at his age, waiting at the royal air force fly-by. Four generations of Royals turning out like no other family can to stand together for queen and especially now for country. Gloria Riviera, ABC news Washington. Thanks for watching. On this Saturday night. I'm se seal vague. Have a wonderful evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.