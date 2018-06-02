Transcript for Quentin Tarantino apologizes for Uma Thurman incident

Next here tonight, director Quentin taern Tino breaking his silence. Uma Thurman claiming she was perm innocently damaged after he pressured her to perform a stunt. What Tarantino is now acknowledging. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, director Quentin Tarantino calling his decision to pressure uma Thurman into driving in this famous "Kill bill" scene the biggest regret of his life. The apology comes as Thurman released this footage given to her years after by Tarantino of the same scene, showing her struggling to control the blue convertible as it careens off the road, smashing into a tree. Tarantino says he believed the car was safe, but the actress telling "The New York Times" she did not want to drive what she called a "Deathbox." Saying the crash left her with permanent damage to her neck and knees. And tonight, Tarantino also under fire for this 2003 radio interview with Howard Stern in which he appears to defend fugitive director Roman Polanski, who pleaded guilty to having sex with an underage girl in the late '70s. He didn't rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape. He had sex with a minor. All right, that's not rape. Look -- she was down with it. Reporter: David, Tarantino has not responded to our requests for comment. As for that crash, Thurman says she's proud of tarn teal know for eventually giving her that footage. David? Linzie, thank you.

