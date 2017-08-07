Transcript for Questions surround Trump's G-20 meeting with Putin

As we come on the air tonight, president trump is returning to the white house after an overseas trip that is making headlines on many fronts. The big story tonight, what Russian president Vladimir Putin is now saying about what actually happened during his meeting with president trump. Putin stepping to the Mike saying that Donald Trump agreed when he Putin denied that Russia hacked the U.S. Election. Administration officials refused to refute Putin's assertion. Even though America's intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia did meddle in the campaign. There's also a new report tonight about a previously undisclosed meeting in the heat of the campaign between members of trump's inner circle and a Russian lawyer with ties to Putin. ABC's Cecilia Vega starts us off tonight from Hamburg, Germany. Reporter: President trump on his way home. The white house calling the trip a success. And today, even the president was still talking about that historic face-to-face. Rex and I had a tremendous meeting yesterday with president Putin. Reporter: Secretary of state Rex tillerson was in the room, he says the two men connected quickly and had positive chemistry, and today Vladimir Putin returned the compliment. Saying, trump on TV is very, very different from the trump in person. Absolute big difference. After those handshakes, Putin, today, agreeing the president repeatedly pressed him on the issue of Russia election medd meddli meddling, saying the president,p quote, paid a lot of attention to this. The U.S. Intelligence community is in agreement. Putin ordered Russian interference in the 2016 campaign with the goal of helping president trump win. But in that meeting, and again today, Putin repeated his denials, and he said the president accepted them. Saying, quote, it seemed to me that he took it into account and agreed. Putin telling reporters you're a better off asking the president about it, and they did. Mr. President, did the Russians lie about your meeting yesterday? Reporter: But he didn't answer, and today the white house wouldn't publicly dispute the claims that the president accepted Putin's denials. And tonight "The New York Times" reporting a new chapter in the Russia story, the president's son, Donald junior, Jared Kushner held a meeting at trump tower with a Russian lawyer who ties to the Kremlin. The previously undisclosed meeting happened just two weeks after Mr. Trump won the Republican nomination. In a statement Donald junior said, an acquaintance asked him to attend the meeting. The campaign was not diskissed. The president and his team also in another high-stakes meeting, seated across the table from China's XI jinping. In front of the camera, no public push for China to take a harder line on North Korea in the wake of last week's successful icbm test. I know we'll have eventual success. It make take longer than I'd like. It may take longer than you like. But there will be success. Reporter: Behind the scenes, officials said the president had very direct discussions. As the president was in his meetings, Ivanka Trump tried her hand at diplomacy, too. This foe making headlines. Showing her taking her father's seat at the summit table. In a working group she was right there next to Britain's Theresa may. And just one seat away from Vladimir Putin. And Cecilia, president trump went to the g20 expecting to get an earful from world leaders about climate change after he pulled out of the Paris accords and today he did. He certainly did. Dan, in fact, German chancellor Angela Merkel signaled out the United States, she deplores the United States for pulling out of the Paris deal. Today, 19 countries signed on to the resolution about climate change. Dan, every country except the United States. America the outlier tonight. Also in Hamburg today, on this last day of the g20 summit,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.