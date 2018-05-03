Transcript for Race to clear roads as 2nd nor'easter heads east

The other major story we're following, the new nor'easter threatening the east coast tonight. Winter storm alefts for 16 states. Whiteout conditions on the roads in South Dakota. The remnants from the deadly system that just blew through, still lashing the coast. ABC's linsey Davis tonight on the hundreds of thousands still without heat and without power. Reporter: Tonight, plow brigades race to clear roads as a powerful new storm heads east. Already bringing half a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour to parts of the midwest. This was the scene today in Massachusetts. Powerful waves crashing over scituate's sea wall, some 72 hours after that deadly nor'easter started slamming the coast, killing at least nine. From Virginia to Maine, they're now bracing for round two, as residents struggle with cleanup. Massive fallen tripes ripping the ground apart, pinning down utility wires. We've been coming across dramatic scenes like this one throughout westchester county, which explains why so many people are still without power. Nearly 400,000 in the region in the dark tonight. People like Mary Ellen Dorfman. We expect to be out until tomorrow evening, and then with the impending storm, I hope we don't lose it again. Reporter: In brain tree, Massachusetts officials are desperate to repair two schools after the storm peeled off their roofs. And in east Wareham -- I'm just glad it was here. Reporter: Glen sharp is thankful his jeep kept this tree from crashing into his family's home. Inside that corner room -- Glen's mom and sister. Linsey with us now tonight. Power outages still a very big problem, caused by the falling trees, one of them behind you. Linsey could not hear us, but we could tell from the tree that damage has caused real problems. Meteorologist rob Marciano is tracking the storm for us, as well. With all those people without power, this is the last thing they want to hear. This storm just 36 hours out and already bringing blizzard conditions to the northern plains. 6 to 12 inches of snow, Chicago, maybe a couple of inches, as this thing scoots south of the great Lakes Tuesday, but by Wednesday morning, the coastal low gets the energy kick, and we'll see a more classic nor'easter all day Wednesday. Heavy snow, gusty winds and some rain, coastal flooding, too. Won't stick around as long as the last one, but it will be strong. 6 to 12 inches of snow, from new York, points north. So, another high impact event. Another foot of snow. All right, rob, thank you.

