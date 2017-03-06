Transcript for Rare tornado rips through a Canadian town

Back now with our index, and a rare tornado ripping through a Canadian town. Take a look at this time lapse footage capturing the tornado north of Calgary. No one was injured and damage was contained to one rural property. Canada averages just 80 tornadoes a year, while the U.S. Reports some 1,300. Also caught on camera, a woman fights back against some crooks. The woman pumping gas at a station in Florida when a car pulls up next to her. You see that there. A man gets out, smashes her window and started stealing her things. She ran over and got her arm caught in the door as the car tried to speed away. The woman suffering minor injuries. Police are now looking for those two suspects. And finally, the biggest and scariest hazard you'll ever see on a golf course. This giant alligator strolling the fairway at a course in south Carolina. Club officials estimates the beast is 12 feet lodge. That gator not even glancing at stunned onlookers as it walked from pond to pond. When you're 12 feet long, you don't have to.

