Transcript for The real-life fairy tale

Finally tonight here, after years of speculation, prince Harry and his very American answer. Tonight, prince Harry and his American fiance. And the first time Meghan Markle met her new grandmother-in-law, queen Elizabeth. And her beloved corgis. Have you met the queen? I have, yes. A couple of times. Yes, true, a couple of times. What was that like? It's incredible, I think, you know, a, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother. So that when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and, of course, incredible respect for being able to have that time with her, and we've had a really -- she's an incredible woman. And the corgis took to you straight away. That's true. I've spent the last 33 years being barked at. This one walks in, absolutely nothing. Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet. Just wagging tails and I was just like "Argh." And what would his mother, princess Diana, think of his fiance? Harry says, they would have hit it off. What do you think your mother would have thought of Meghan, or said about Meghan? Oh, yes, they'd be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the on, jumping up and down, you know, so excited for me. But then, as I said, would have probably been best friends -- best friends with Meghan. So, no, it's -- you know, it is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know, with the ring and with everything else that's going on, I'm sure she's -- She's with us.

