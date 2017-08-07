Transcript for Recent American college graduate tourist killed in Greece

Next to what was supposed to be a fun vacation in the Greek islands for a young American who had just gra from college. His family said he had a bright future ahead of him, until an argument in a bar turned deadly. Here's ABC's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, this brand-new college graduate, ready to start his life, brutally beaten to death in Greece. I guess I'll never meet someone as inspirational and just influential as that man. Reporter: 22-year-old bakari Henderson was on vacation in zakynthos, an island hot spot for nightlife. Police say he was inside a sports bar at 3:00 A.M. Friday when he got into an argument. A group of men chased Henderson out onto the dark street and attacked him. Police now scouring surveillance video of the deadly and drunken bar brawl. So far, eight arrested in connection with the killing. The bar's bouncer, a bartender and six Serbian tourists, all walked into the court today hiding their faces from the cameras. He didn't deserve it. Reporter: Henderson's family says he had dreams of starting his own business. Just two months after celebrating his graduation, they're now planning his funeral. Bakari was a really good young man, and just really shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of him. Reporter: We've also learned that the bouncer was banned from other bars because of violent

