Transcript for Recharging hoverboard blamed in deadly house fire in Pennsylvania

Now to the deadly house fire in Pennsylvania, triggering a new debate over the potential dangers of hoverboards. A 3-year-old girl killed when her house was consumed by flames. A rechargeable hoverboard blamed for igniting the fire. ABC's Eva pilgrim on the investigation. We're getting rapid calls and reports of kids trapped on the third floor. Reporter: Tonight, this devastating fire in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, killing one child, two others in critical condition. Authorities say a hoverboard ignited the flames. All because of a hoverboard. Reporter: This Facebook video shows the moment firefighters arrived, giant flames consuming this row home. A father, clearly panicked, his three children still inside. We need a ladder on the second floor. We got people on the roof. Reporter: One girl jumped to safety. Two others pulled out by firefighters. This just the latest hoverboard hazard making headlines. This show the moment a hoverboard's batteries exploded. Huge flames ripping through the home north of Chicago. A good likelihood we're going to lose both of our children today. Reporter: And more frightening scenes like this, others igniting on sidewalks. The hoverboard burning right near a baby stroller at this Washington state mall. For no apparent reason, it just exploded. Reporter: Tonight, nearly a half a million hoverboards made by ten companies under a recall. The two other girls are in critical condition tonight. Rebecca. Eva, thank you.

