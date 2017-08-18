Transcript for Report reveals heroic efforts to save crew members on U.S.S. Fitzgerald

here to the new Pentagon report just out late today about that tragedy at sea. Seven American sailors killed when the "Uss Fitzgerald" collided with a massive cargo ship off the coast of Japan. Tonight this new report revealing the heroic efforts to save the crew, including the captain they saved after knocking through the door and discovering him hanging off the side of the ship. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: The gash in the "Uss Fitzgerald" doesn't tell the whole story after horror and heroism. Tonight's report showing compartments that flooded in seconds. In this birth, two sailors stayed at the bottom of the ladder helping shipmates up as the water was rising. One sailor drew this picture of the escape, water at their shoulders. Finally with the water so high, the two final sailors had to climb through the hatch, but they reached down into the dark water and are credited with pulling out the last two survivors who were completely submerged. Seven sailors didn't make it out. The commanding officer in his quarters, took a direct hit in the collision and was trapped. Five sailors with sledgehammers, even using their bodies, broke down the door, but they were impeded by deborough, and they found the kmabder hangen onto the outside of the ship because the destroyer's skin had been ripped away. And ABC's David Kerley with us. This report doesn't explain why and how the collision occurred. That comes later, you were telling us, but you have learned who will be punished for this. Reporter: So far, the entire command team. The commander, the executive officer. Relieved of duty tonight, David. Nine others will be punished. Even though an investigation is going on, the Navy says enough serious mistakes were made. David Kerley with us tonight. Thank you chblgt we turn now to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.