Transcript for Republican Roy Moore doubles down on voter fraud claims

Next, to new developments in that contentious senate race in Alabama. A last-minute lawsuit filed as election officials were getting ready to certify Democrat Doug Jones the winner. Republican Roy Moore claiming there was widespread voter fraud and getting lawyers involved. And tonight, not conceding the race. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, Republican Roy Moore is still digging in to voter fraud claims, even after Democrat Doug Jones was officially declared the winner in that contentious Alabama special election. This has been a very close race and we are awaiting certification by the secretary of state. Reporter: Moore didn't concede after the December 12th race, and he's not nowing, saying "Election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election." But even Republican election officials debunking that claim. That question has been eliminated from anyone's thought and mind. Period. Reporter: And a judge agreeing, tossing out Moore's last-ditch lawsuit to stop today's certification. In that complaint, Moore also claims he passed a polygraph test about those sexual misconduct accusations that derailed his campaign. However, the campaign offering no details to CNN. He didn't know any of these women and he never conducted, engaged in sexual misconduct. What a surprise to those who know him. It's not. Reporter: U.S. Senator-elect Jones, who won by more than 21,000 votes, is set to be sworn in January 3rd. And this isn't over yet. Moore now has less than 48 hours to file an 0 fish petition to contest the election. He would, though, have to pay for it himself, and that could cost more than a million dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.