Transcript for Republicans change Senate rules to confirm Supreme Court nominees with a simple majority vote

supreme court tonight and that historic move in the senate. Republicans triggering the so-called nuclear option, that sets up a vote tomorrow. Now to confirm supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch by a simple majority. The Republicans won't need any votes from Democrats. ABC's Mary Bruce on the fallout. Reporter: The Republican leader today emerged from the partisan battlefield with a thumps up. The top Democrat, his head hung low in defeat. Left behind, the casualties, a senate and a supreme court fundamentally altered. The yeas are 48 and the nayr are 52. Reporter: With Democrats blocking the president's nominee Neil Gorsuch, Republicans making a controversial play, changing the senate rules to confirm supreme court nominees from now on with a simple majority vote, lowering the threshold from 60 votes to just 51. A move so drastic it's known as the "Nuclear option." For two days, Democrats put up a fight on the floor, one senator talking for 15 hours straight. This is an extreme nominee from the far right. Reporter: This morning, they had the votes to block Gorsuch, but Republicans were prepared to go nuclear. Certainly, think this step is worth it. Reporter: Many others were hesitant, warning the move could have lasting consequences on the court. It's a bad day for the senate. Means you will get more ideological judges, but we are where we are. If you have these reservations, why do it? We're not going to have a system where Republicans can't get judges and Republicans can't. Many are still fuming, after Republicans refused to even consider president Obama's nominee to fill this seat, Merrick Garland. It doesn't have to be this way. Reporter: Afterwards, even Republicans who supported it, warned of the fallout. It makes things more difficult in an already-difficult environment. This will contribute to the tyranny of the majority. So let's get to Mary Bruce live on capitol hill tonight. This paves the way for a final vote on Neil Gorsuch tomorrow. David, now the path is clear the senate is in its final round of debate. Democrats are still speaking out on the floor. It's too late. The senate is expected to vote and confirm Neil Gorsuch tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.