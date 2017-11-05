Transcript for Republicans defend President Trump's actions

Now, to the fallout on the hill tonight. Republicans and Democrats listening to the president today and we asked them, should the president be asking the director of the FBI if he's being investigated? ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill. Reporter: For Republicans tonight, president trump's claims about his conversations with the former FBI director are forcing them into a delicate dance. Is it appropriate for the president to ask the FBI director if he's under investigation? It wouldn't be who asked the question, the legitimacy would be based upon whether the person that was asked the question should answer it. Reporter: And if Comey answered the question? Well, all we know is what the president said about that. Reporter: Democrats are skeptical of the president's claims. I question whether he was told definitively whether he is not under investigation. Reporter: Why do you think the president then would describe those conversations that way? Let me put it very simply. I want to hear from James Comey. Reporter: And it's not just on capitol hill. Town meetings, voters are venting their frustration. We need an independent prosecutor. We need a bipartisan select committee to investigate this. Reporter: In New Jersey, congressman Tom mcabout thank you fielding questions for five hours on a range of topics, including the Russia investigation. I am also concerned, I have a president who does not know American history. Quite frankly, if he did, he wouldn't have fired the man investigating him. How long are you and your fellow Republicans going to defend this American nightmare? You, Mitch Mcconnell, how long? Open your eyes. I didn't come here to defend our president tonight, I came to answer your questions. Tension in the country tonight. Mary Bruce live on the hill. And we heard that voter there, calling on senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell tonight. Tonight, an announcement from Mcconnell? Reporter: David, he's invited rod Rosenstein to brief all 100 senators on the firing of Comey. Tonight, still no word on whether he's accepted this investigation. And Mary, as I understand it, it's not just the deputy A.G., but the fired James Comey has also now been invited to the hill to testify? Reporter: Yeah, David. Members of the senate intelligence committee who I've spoken with are eager to hear directly from Comey. They have invited him to testify here next week. Still no response from the former director. David? All right, Mary Bruce, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.