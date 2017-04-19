Transcript for Republicans are met with voter frustration at local town halls, and are forced to defend the president

Georgia being watched very clo closely by president trump. Millions of dollars poured into that state by Democrats for Jon ossoff. There will now be a runoff. We'll face former Georgia secretary of state Karen Handel. Tonight, both sides are calling it a victory. But that Democrat can came very close to winning on a first try in a district that's gone Republicans. Here tonight ABC's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: As the GOP gets its first scare at the ballot box, at town meetings across the country, many Republicans are getting a fresh taste of voter frustration with the president. In Iowa last night, senator Joni Ernst confronted with this question. I would like to know how you can support a man that treats women the way Donald Trump does? And he treats disabled people poorly as well. Would you say that's character flaws? It's more than character flaws. Well, and I think that we have a president that has a number of flaws. I would say I support more of the policies versus the actual person. The president is spending weekends in Florida. Reporter: Ernst also agreeing with a constituent who asked why the president spends so much time at his Florida resort, costing taxpayers millions. I do wish that he would spend more time in Washington, D.C., that is why we have the white house for. That is something that has been bothering not just me, but I think other members of our caucus. Trump has spent at least 24 of his 90 days in office at mar-a-lago. He won the election. Reporter: At rowdy town halls, many Republicans are being forced to defend the president. Today, one Republican familiar with the backlash. Do your job! Do you job! Reporter: Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz announced he's not seeking re-election. But said the decision was personal, not political. I just don't want to spend another 200-plus nights away from my family, it's that simple. Reporter: The powerful chairman of the house oversight committee has famously championed the ongoing investigations into Hillary Clinton. They shook hands at the inauguration but when the image played on cable TV, Chaffetz posting this picture saying "So pleased she is not the president." Cecilia with us live tonight from Washington. Lawmakers getting an eefrl there from constituents during recess. A they're coming back next week. David, that's right. Tax reform is on the agenda, health care could be back on the agenda. Something even bigger on the horizon, avoiding a government shutdown, that could happen next Friday if congress doesn't pass a funding bill. Next this evening a tornado watch in parts of three states up at this hour after damaging

