Transcript for Republicans react to Trump's attack on Jeff Sessions

We turn next to the major headline involving president trump. Overnight blasting his own attorney general, the one who had campaigned with him on the trail and the one he hand selected. Senator Jeff sessions, tonight, the A.G. Answering questions about those blistering words for his boss. Will Jeff session now resign? ABC's senior white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega, at the white house. Reporter: After that blistering takedown from president trump, today at the justice department, Jeff sessions stood his ground, refusing to resign, at least, for now. In an interview with "The new York Times," the president still fuming over the attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Therefore I recuse myself. Sessions should have never recused himself. And if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job. And I would have picked somebody else. How do you take the job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said thanks, Jeff, but no thank you. I think it's extremely unfair and that's a mild word to the president. Reporter: Harsh words for one of his first and staunchest supporters today putting sessions in a very tough spot. We love this job, we love this department, and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate. Reporter: But a very different tone from the white house when asked if the president still has confidence in her attorney general. Clearly he has confidence in him or he would not be the attorney general. Reporter: The president himself, ducking questions. Mr. President does Jeff sessions still have your full support? Do you still support the attorney general? Reporter: But it's not just sessions, in that interview the president also lashed out at the top leaders in the justice department, the deputy attorney general and the acting FBI director. And he attacked the man spearheading the Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller, warning Mueller would cross a red line if he probed trump family finances, not tied to Russia. I think that's a violation, look this is about Russia! Reporter: But the president stopped short of saying he would fire Mueller if he crosses that red line. So today we asked the white house. Today, that should not be viewed as a threat, as a warning, to what this special counsel should or should not be looking at. As it relates to presidents and the family finances. The president's making clear that the special counsel should not move outside of the scope of the investigation. So let's get to Cecilia Vega live at the white house, and Cecile gentleman, those words right there, that the special counsel should not move outside the scope of the investigation. Sounded a lot like she was doubling down on what the president said. Stay away from the family finances. Reporter: Sarah sandebs is echoing the president's exact warning, but what the white house is not saying right now, is what happens if Mueller crosses this supposed red line? Cecilia Vega at the white house. Thank you as alms. Next tonight, John McCain's

