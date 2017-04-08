Transcript for Residential skyscraper in Dubai goes up in flames

Next to the harrowing escape from a burning high-rise. The tower in dubai, catching fire in the middle of the night. Tonight, major questions about this fire. What might have fueled it. Here's James Longman. Reporter: The blaze ripping through 40 floors. Watch as burning debris falls down. Reporter: Shinara sunderlal was on the second-to-top floor when it broke out. I just grabbed my passport that's pretty much it. Reporter: Everyone was evacuated and no one injured but amazingly this same building caught fire just two years ago. The flammable paneling on the outside of the tower blamed. This latest incident a grim reminder of that London fire in June that consumed Grenfell tower, over 80 people dying. Look at the similarities in how both fires spread. Tonight in dubai, investigators once again focusing on that external paneling. Given the similarities with the London fire, this incident is bound to increase concerns about fire safety in residential tower blocks.

