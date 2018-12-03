Transcript for Residents brace for 3rd nor'easter in less than 2 weeks

And developing at this hour, the third nor'easter to slam the east coast in less than two weeks. Set to hit tonight. The system stretching from north Carolina to New York City to Boston to Maine. Icy roads and poor visibility for the ride home near Fayetteville, West Virginia. This is the system tonight, set to bring up to two feet of snow in some places where they have already lost power for days already. ABC's Adrienne Bankert from Massachusetts tonight. Reporter: Tonight, round three. A winter storm already bringing heavy snow to the Ohio valley downed frees to the car lies, roads dangerous to drive on. The storm is moving to the north and east, where communities brace for what has become a never-ending story. The third nor'easter in 11 days. Millions in the northeast are still recovering from back-to-back storms that left some in the dark, no power to charge their phones. Without heat or hot water for over a week. We will be enacting a snow emergency starting tonight at 7:00 in the city of Boston. The Boston public schools are closed for tomorrow. Reporter: In quincy, Massachusetts, Paul Kopp's basement destroyed by last week's storm. Never had a problem until this last storm. And now you feel a little bit of unease every time you hear about another one coming. Reporter: More than a thousand flights canceled through Wednesday. Eli swan was headed to Orlando. There's no way that I'm getting out. Reporter: The south hammered this weekend. Up to 90-mile-an-hour winds downing trees, killing two in Texas. And Adrienne Bankert with us from quincy, Massachusetts, tonight. And I know they're worried about the high winds, because they've been batters now in two nor'easters already. Reporter: That's right, David. We're talking over 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts. And up to two feet of snow, with the high tide rolling in, there's the concern for flooding again. David? An also already those loos loosened power lines. Adrienne, thank you. Let's get to rob. He's live along New York's west side highway tonight. And unbelievable, a third, rob, ten days. Reporter: Indeed, David. This one's a little bit different. The good news is, it will track a lot farther off the coast. The bad news is, it will be mostly snow for most people and folks that live on the coast are going to get rid hard. Right now, it's taking shape off the Carolina coastline. Still snowing in Raleigh and Richmond. It will intensify tonight. From Atlantic City to Albany to Boston, just a miserable one. Blizzard conditions potentially. For the evening come mute, in and around Boston, with heavy snow continuing there. Could see 12 to 20 inches in eastern new England. 6 to 12 inland. 3 to 6 just outside of New York and it's almost St. Patrick's day. David? All right, rob Marciano, thank you.

