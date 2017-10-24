Transcript for Residents full of fear in Florida neighborhood

We turn next here to the killer on the loose in a Florida neighborhood. Three murderers in ten days, as we've been reporting. And now, the urgent hunt for this person. They want to talk to this man. Tonight, the simplest tasks, from going to the grocery store to walking the dog have now become a real concern. ABC's Victor Oquendo from Tampa. Reporter: Tonight, a tearful plea from the father of Monica Hoffa, one of the victims gunned down in Tampa. I need that community to stand up and I need them to point out, you know, who that man is. Reporter: He's the person of interest Tampa police are desperate to find, spotted near the site of the first of three shootings. Three victims killed in less than two weeks. Police say the crimes are connected. Parents today escorting their children from school. I used to walk but with all this commotion going on, I've been driving. Reporter: All the shootings within a half mile. Benjamin Mitchell shot and killed around 9:00 P.M. While waiting at a bus stop. Four days later, Monica Hoffa's body was found in an empty lot. She'd been walking to a friend's home. Six days after that, 20-year-old Anthony naiboa killed after hopping the wrong bus after work. Today, just a block from there, we met Ron and Sarah, after a grocery trip that will no longer make at night. 7:00, we're in the house now. Reporter: You're not going outside past dark? No. Reporter: Inside, their guns out of the safe and ready. They won't even walk the dog without carrying a weapon. Now is the time. I've got to protect my family. Reporter: A community, living in fear, prepared for the worst. The mayor and the chief of police promising not to stop until the killer is caught.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.