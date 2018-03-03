Transcript for Restaurant employee takes on 3 gunmen in attempted robbery

employee who took on three armed robbers and lived to tell. He is now being called a hero tonight. But it comes with a warning, police say no one should do what he did. ABC's Ron Claiborne has more. Reporter: The dramatic confrontation captured on security video. Three gunmen vaulting over a pizza hut counter in Philadelphia. One shoving an employee. But instead of giving the robbers what they want, the worker fights back. The mindset of you know, you gotta do what you gotta do. Reporter: The cameras capturing the chilling image of two of the suspects checking their weapons. But the worker comes at them again, this time grabbing a metal stand and toppling it onto them. They take off empty-handed, followed seconds later by the third gunman. It is pretty amazing to see watch this one guy take on three people that are armed with sort of no issues. I'm just glad we're both here. Reporter: Last week, a mother and daughter in Tulsa, Oklahoma, fighting off a man who tried to rob their liquor store. Both women grabbing their guns and firing at the suspect, critically wounding him. But law enforcement experts say resisting an armed criminal may not be the best idea. Any time you take on somebody that has a weapon pointed at you it's a big risk. Reporter: Those experts tell us if you're ever confronted by someone with a gun, comply with their demands. But only if your life is in danger, then you should fight back. As for those suspects in Philadelphia, they're still on the loose.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.