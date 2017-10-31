Transcript for Riverside school evacuated due to hostage situation

And to the breaking headline in the west at this hour. A school standoff in California. Police say a father taking an adult, possibly a teacher, hostage, barricading himself inside an elementary school. Young children evacuated. And ABC's Matt Gutman is on the scene for us. Reporter: Tonight, police are hunkered down around the castleview elementary school after evacuating these terrified students. Riverside engine 11, on scene. Staging on ransom. Reporter: Those pictures, all too familiar. Students walking single file to safety. Inside, police say, a parent barricaded himself in a classroom with one other adult, possibly a teacher or a staff member. Our S.W.A.T. Team is on scene. This is a tactical situation, along with our emergency negotiations team. Reporter: It started just before noon. Worried parents rushing to check on their children. It's one of our first grade teachers had a disgruntled parent and -- just pray for her. Reporter: Two men on the scene telling KABC, they are related to the man. We can talk to him. He'll come out for us. You know? T if the police let us. Before anything bad happens. Reporter: David this is still very much an ongoing situation. All the students have been evacuated from that school, but that man remains barricaded with that female teacher in a classroom. Right now, police say they don't know whether or not he's armed, but they are investigating whether or not he brought in two backpacks with him. David? Matt Gutman tonight. Matt, our thanks to you.

