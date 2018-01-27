Transcript for RNC finance chair resigns after sexual misconduct allegations

Next, breaking news from the political world. Tonight, Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn resigning as finance chairman of the Republican national committee after facing accusations that he pressured women into sex acts. He's also one of the party's biggest donors, will the GOP candidates and lawmakers return the millions of contributions he gave them. ABC's Kenneth Moton from Washington tonight. Reporter: Tonight, casino mogul Steve Wynn stepping down as the finance chair for the Republican national committee in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Steve Wynn, would you stand up? He's raising so much money for our great Republican party. Reporter: The fallout fm a "Wall Street journal" report that the 76-year-old billionaire whom president trump has called a good friend, allegedly pr@ssured employees to perform sex acts over several decades. The journal reporting a 2005 incident, a manicurist at Wynn's Vegas resort alleged "Her to have sex" in his office suite later paying her a $7.5 million settlement. Ex-wynn salon manager jorgen Nielsen told ABC news he saw employees cry, get sick and have nervous breakdowns when Wynn requested them. He was actually chasing one of the managers around that she locked herself in the bathroom and would not come out. Reporter: Wynn calling the allegations "Preposterous," saying, "We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth." I'm Steve Wynn and this is my new hotel. Reporter: Wynn's fortune, worth an estimated $3.5 billion. His name prominent on the Vegas strip which he helped transform building several casinos. Tonight, increasing calls for the Republican party to return his donations. RNC chairwoman Ronna Mcdaniel vocal months ago when the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations surfaced tweeting, "If the DNC truly stands up for women, then returning Weinstein's dirty money should be a no-brainer." The RNC silent about the money Wynn raised for the party. And Kenneth Moton joins us live outside RNC headquarters in Washington. Steve Wynn today addressed his resignation, calling the allegations against him a distraction. Wynn, that that's right. He's speaking out today. But they're the lawmakers he raised money are quiet about those donations. Kenneth Moton for us, thank you.

