Transcript for Road rage killing suspect in custody, charged with first-degree murder

Next, an arrest in the road rage killing that made national headlines. An 18-year-old girl gunned down on the highway outside of Philadelphia. Tonight, a suspect is behind bars facing multiple charges including first degree murder. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: The man who authorities say mercilessly shot and killed 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in a fit of road rage is in custody tonight. Authorities say David Desper turned himself in overnight as they were closing in on him. The west Goshen police department, Chester county detectives were not going to give up. Reporter: That red pickup, seen in highway surveillance images, found at the 28-year-old's home. Investigators also locating the .40 caliber handgun they believe was used to assassinate Roberson, saying Desper was licensed to carry it. The act of pulling the gun, aiming the gun, and being able to shoot somebody in the head from one moving vehicle to another is a calculated act. Reporter: The recent high school grad was driving home last week after shopping for college. Investigators saying cameras show Roberson's car and Desper's truck jockeying for position as they merged on the highway. Desper pulls out his gun and shoots Roberson. His truck then seen speeding off. Roberson, just days away from college orientation. We was all proud of her. Because we knew she was going to be something and do something with her life. Reporter: Her father now wears her necklace in her memory. Never going to take it off. It's my daughter. Reporter: Desper now being charged with first degree murder. Authorities say there is no indication this was a hate crime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.