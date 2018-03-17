Transcript for Rough weather sweeps across the country

of rough weather sweeping across the country. That storm dumping plenty of snow in the Sierras, more than 3 feet there. That system now on the move. It could deliver a blast of snow on the east, on the first day of spring. Sam champion joining us now, this is also a serious rainmaker this new storm. Yeah, I like the line that you just said, the coast to coast the last punch of winter. Let's show everybody what we know right now and what's going to happen with this storm at the end. Sunday, this is the same storm that dropped that snow over the Sierras and also it pops out into the plains. The severe storms in Dallas, from Dallas all the way into Atlanta over the weekend. Lot of rain and some of those storms will be strong to severe. Potential for a tornado there as well. Here's the two models, the American model, the low, look at the snow line from New York to philly, to Washington DC. Throw up the European model and you'll see New York is out of the snow, but philly and D.C. Are in it. The most important thing, we can't eliminate Washington, philly and New York out of this snow line when we get into Wednesday. We'll give you totals tomorrow night and we'll be able to narrow down the exact cities that are in. All right, Sam, thank you. Now overseas to that nerve

