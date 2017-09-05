Transcript for Who will run investigation on Russia's interference in US election?

Let's bring in ABC senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. The big question now is the current FBI investigation into Russian med ling and any possible collusion between trump campaign and Russia. Who runs this investigation? Lot of unknowns. The investigation at least for now should continue. It's being overseen by the deputy attorney general. Because Jeff sessions had to recuse him. The agents in the field should continue to investigate. Make no mistake the deputy attorney general will make the assessments as if there should be any prosecutions. It would be aggressively pursued no matter where it leads. Tonight, we heard no response from the FBI and they're clearly shocked. We expect an interim FBI director will be appointed. So far they haven't spoken what happened next. The ag has recused himself the current president Donald Trump firing the FBI director today, who's actually leading that active investigation into Russia, this is real test not only for the FBI but for the department of justice -- Right the career people at the FBI and the department of justice they'll have to take the lead and maintain this investigation. Like I said, David the new deputy attorney general will be the person making the calls including there should be an special counsel to investigate this case. More pressure on him to make that call coming very soon. Pierre Thomas our thanks to you. Cecilia Vega covered the Clinton

