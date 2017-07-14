Transcript for Russian-American lobbyist present at now infamous Trump Tower meeting

We begin with what we did not know about the meeting at trump tower. President trump returning from his trip to France, as his son faces new questions. Tonight, this man, born in Russia, once accused of being been a military counterintelligence officer, now saying he was in that room, too. Were there documents left behind in the room? Here's Brian Ross tonight. Reporter: As the president returned home tonight he was met by an afternoon rainstorm and new questions about whether his son don junior has told the full story of his meeting with the Russian lawyer. My son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer. Reporter: But don junior agreed to the meeting only after e-mails to him said he would be seeing a "Russian government attorney" with dirt on Hillary Clinton. And tonight, a major new revelation. In addition to that lawyer coming to trump tower, another person, rinat akhmetshin, once accused of having been a soviet counterintelligence officer, was also in that meeting. He was born in Russia and is now a Washington lobbyist. Don junior failed to mention him this week when he said he was being fully transparent. I'm more than happy to be transparent about it, and I'm more than happy to cooperate with everyone. So as far as you know, as far as this incident is concerned, this is all of it? This is everything. This is everything. Reporter: But it wasn't. At first, the only participants don junior mentioned were himself, trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign chairman Paul manafort, the Russian lawyer, Natalia veselnitskaya, and the public relations man for a Russian billionaire who set the whole thing up, rob goldstone. Now, we know there were at least two other people in the room, the russian-born lobbyist, plus a Russian interpreter. Something the younger trump failed to tell Sean hannity when asked a precise question. Did you ever meet with any other person from Russia that you know? No, I don't even know. I've probably met with other people from Russia. I mean during the campaign. Certainly not in the context of a formalized meeting or anything like that because why would I? Reporter: The Russian lobbyist in that trump tower meeting also told the "Washington post" today the lawyer left behind documents for the trump team, without saying what was in them. Zero happened from that meeting, and honestly, I think the press made a very big deal over something, that, really, a lot of people would do. Reporter: The president says he only learned of the meeting in the last few days, but on the very same day his son agreed to sit down with the Russians, candidate trump made this promise. I am going to give a major speech on probably Monday of next week and we're going to be discussing all of the things that have taken place with the Clintons. I think you're going to find it very informative and very very interesting. Reporter: Since then his son's story has been constantly changing. In July of last year, just a month after the meeting, he denied having any knowledge that the Russians were trying to help the trump campaign. It's disgusting, it's so phony. I can't think of bigger lies, but that just goes to show you what the DNC and the Clinton camp will do. They'll lie and do anything to win. Brian with us now. Two quick questions. First, the lobbyist, what do we know about his past? He sold the associated press, he did serve in a soviet military unit, but insists he was not trained as a spy. In the meantime, president trump beefing up his legal counsel? His name is Ty Cobb, he will be setting up a war room in the white house to respond to the allegations about Russia, at

