Transcript for Sales of used cars clocking in at record high: Experts

Next toght, your money. Car sales at a record high and there's good reason. With buyers able to save thousands. So, how can you cash in on your xt ride? ABC's Linzie Janis with you Mone tonight. W it drives and looks like W, you'll treat it like new. Reporter:ou've heard the pitch. Great deals on used ca. Sales julocked in at record high. At this new jer car deership, they are seeing buyers liklinda. I cheaper. Its cheaper than a new car. You'd crazy to buy a new car. Reporter: So you're selling more used cars than ever before? Yeah, that's correct. A T more. A lot more people looking for them. Reporter: So, what's behind the lower prices? With therage new car now costing $35,000, M people are leasing than ever before. And roughly three yes later, millions of those cars are ending up on thelot, offering customers a typical savin of $14,000. Like this 2015 Ford F-150. It goes for an averagenearly $19,000 less thathe 2018 model. And those use cars coming back off a lease? T are cars that hadeen C pampered, they've been through the certified prm. They've been driven by one son. Reporter: Tom, if you are shopping for a used car, coer buying a certified pre-owned one from a dealership, D always ask the sler for the V.I.N. Number, S you can get a full report the vehicle's history Tom? Some big savings out there. Linzie, thank you.

