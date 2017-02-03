Transcript for Not satisfied with recusal, top Democrats call for Sessions to resign

There was swift reaction on capitol hill. Lawmakers on both sides have been calling for Jeff sessions to recuse himself. Democratic leaders are going further saying he should step down. ABC's Mary Bruce is on capitol hill again tonight. Reporter: For Democrats the attorney general's announcement is not enough. Even before he took the podium, Democrats were calling for Jeff sessions to step down. The fact that the attorney general, the top cop in our country, lied under oath to the American people is grounds for him to resign. There cannot be even the scintilla of doubt about the impartiality and fairness of the attorney general. Reporter: On capitol hill today, the chorus was too loud for the attorney general to ignore. Why do you feel he should recuse himself? I feel that Jeff sessions should recuse himself in order to promote public confidence in the investigation. And that, to, me, would be the best approach. Reporter: Even members of his own party breaking rank, a growing number of Republicans urging sessions to step down from the investigation. I think it would be best for the credibility of the investigation and also best for Jeff sessions. Based on what we read, and the information is not complete, I think attorney general should further clarify and I do think he is going to need to recuse himself at this point. Reporter: But others are standing by him. Are you concerned sessions didn't disclose these meetings? Not remotely. Reporter: And some pointing fingers -- I think Democrats are lighting their hairs on fire to get you to cover this story. Reporter: The stakes made clear in this blunt tweet from president George W. Bush's top ethics lawyer, saying, misleading the senate in sworn testimony about one's own contacts with the Russians is a good way to go to jail. Mary Bruce talking with Democrats and Republicans. Democrats won't give up this fight, and they will try to pressure sessions to resign, and calling for a criminal investigation tonight? Reporter: David, Democrats say this is now a question of perjury, and some have sent a letter to the FBI director demanding an immediate criminal investigation, and some want to see him come back to the hill to testify begin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.