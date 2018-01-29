Transcript for School police back officer who handcuffed 7-year-old after alleged teacher attack

In other news this Monday night there are growing questions after a seven year old boy was handcuffed at a Miami elementary school the boy accused of hitting a teacher. Take it away in cuffs some asking despite that alleged behavior did authorities go too far ABC's victory Kendall from Miami tonight. Tonight police standing by the officer in this video seen escorting a seven year old boy in handcuffs. After he allegedly attacked what it is teachers it is my any school. The boy's mother can be heard saying. Nothing is going to have been my love. As she records her phone tonight Miami Dade schools police say the officer acted within the scope of her duties it in accordance with departmental protocols. But the Boris Bailey says those handcuffs went two for. Do you think it was over the top to watch the evening have is something that is talking much into. My mother the boy. According to the police incident report on Thursday after the seven year old was told not to play with his food. He allegedly attacked the teacher by repeatedly punching your order back later grabbing your hair and pulling its warts him. After the boy was cuffed and transported to a hospital for an evaluation before being released. David his father says a similar incident happened with their son last year he started speaking with the position that Eddie says he simply can not understand how a seven year old. Ended up in handcuffs David. Victor candor witness tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.