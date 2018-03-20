Transcript for School resource officer touted for engaging alleged teen gunman: Police

We turn now to the school shooting in Maryland. A 17-year-old student with a semiautomatic handgun walking in and opening fire. Students rushed to the hospital. Heavily armed teams outside, the building on lockdown. Students huddling under their desks. Anxious parents rushing toe take their children home. ABC's Kenneth Moton from Maryland tonight. Reporter: Tonight, police on the scene seconds after a shootout in the halls of this southern Maryland school. Front entrance of the high school, please. Front entrance of the high school. Reporter: Shots fired just before 8:00 A.M. Classes. 1,400 students inside. Many hiding under their desks when officers moved in. Does anyone need medical treatment? No. Reporter: Investigators say the gunman, 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, walked goo great mills high school with a Glock semiautomatic handgun and shot two students. And it could have been a lot worse, officials say, if not for school resource officer Blaine Gaskill. The sheriff saying he responded in less than a minute. He pursued the shooter, engaged the shooter. During which that engagement, he fired a round at the shooter. Simultaneously, the shooter fired a round, as well. Reporter: Junior nadyia Olsen and fellow students barricaded themselves inside their classrooms. Once I found out it was a live shooter, I started freaking out. Reporter: You heard the shots? Yeah, I was 20 feet away from it. Reporter: A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition, a 14-year-old boy, stable. The gunman pronounced dead at the hospital. If you don't think this can happen at your school, you are sadly mistaken. Reporter: The school shooting comes during a national call to action to make schools safer, and days before thousands are expected in Washington, D.C., for the March for our lives rally, in response to the parkland, Florida, school massacre. Kenneth, education secretary Betsy Devos was grilled on capitol hill today. She was asked if she would meet with the students from parkland, and here's what she said. Would you be willing to meet with the parkland students? I look forward to meeting with parkland students. I have actually talked with a few of them about meeting them in parkland at a time that is workable for both of us. Are you available this Friday to meet with them when they're in town? I don't know. I can't say right now what my -- If we just follow up with that, we would certainly appreciate it. Kenneth, you are hearing that some of the students at that Maryland school behind you will be marching, as well? Reporter: David, we expect several students from this school will attend. It was just a week ago when they joined other young people from across the country for national school walkout, calling for stricter gun control laws. As for the shooting here this morning, we do know that local and federal law enforcement are still trying to figure out the gunman's motive. David? Kenneth, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.