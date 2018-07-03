Transcript for School shooting suspect formally indicted on 34 counts

And in Florida, the showdown at this hour in the state capital over what to do after the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas high school. Lawmakers now with two days left. Will the students and parents who marched to the capital get anything they were asking for? Here's Victor Oquendo from Florida tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is formally indicted 17 counts of murder, disturbing new details about his life in jail. Behind bars, Cruz "Appeared to be smiling and giggling." One deputy writing in a report released by the sheriff's office. He, quote, "Avoids eye contact. Looks downward with a blank stare." And tonight, the survivors and the families who marched to the state capitol wait to see if lawmakers do anything. They have just two more days to pass a new bill. The bill raises the minimum age to buy all guns to 21 and establishes a three-day waiting period for most firearm purchases. It does not ban assault-style rifles like the one used in the attack, as the students wanted. And it does allow certain teachers and school employees to arm themselves on a voluntary basis. These students protesting that idea. And one Republican lawmaker did not like that. Do we allow the children to tell us that we should pass a law that says no homework? Or you finish high school at the age of 12 just because they want it so? No. Reporter: But today, many students we spoke with said arming teachers is not a good idea. The idea of arming teachers, not necessarily just classroom teachers. How do you guys feel about that? It's a bad idea. Teachers are there to teach. They're not, they're not thinking like, who am I going to be killing next. Reporter: But they are cautiously optimistic tonight about the other proposals on the table. Victor joins us now. You're learning of action just a short time ago? Reporter: Just moments ago, the house passed the Stoneman Douglas safety act. It would raise the minimum age to buy guns to 21, and would allow certain teaches to carry guns voluntarily. Thank you.

