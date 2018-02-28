Transcript for 'My school will never be the same': Students return to Stoneman Douglas High

Meantime, that emotional return to school today for the students in parkland. Their first stop once at school? Returning to wherever they were during that fourth period when the gunfire broke out to reunite with the friends they were with when it all happened. Meantime, we're also learning about the stunning amount of ammunition that gunman left behind at the school. ABC's Victor Oquendo at the scene tonight. Reporter: The walk to school unlike any other before it. Students returning, carrying flowers, greeting officers, some with signs of encouragement. My school will never be the same, though. It will never be the same. Reporter: It's changed forever. Yeah, definitely. Reporter: The students' first stop, their fourth period class. The same period they were in when the shooting began. The idea, to allow them to spend time with those students they were with when the shots broke out. When I got into the classroom, it was kind of like everyone stared at each other and got a little silent. And then we all kind of you are united. Reporter: The freshman building where the attack occurred, closed. It will never be used again. A reminder that the school is far from whole. Today was a weird, strange, emotional day. Reporter: How so? In my Spanish class especially, because one of our students didn't show up today, because he was one of the 17. So, that was very upsetting. Reporter: Tonight, a law enforcement source tells ABC news Nikolas Cruz left behind nearly 180 unused rounds. And one of the magazines recovered had a swastika on it. An official briefed on the investigation says Cruz tried to shoot out a window on the third floor, but the hurricane-proof glass didn't shatter. Fleeing students could have been target. The hurricane-proof glass. And Victor joins us from parkland tonight, where students wait to hear if the Florida state legislature will take any action. Seven days left in that session. We'll track that. But a major announcement from the CEO of dick's sporting goods on "Good morning America," that the company will no longer sell assault-style rifles. Take a listen. We're stun ch supporters of the second amendment. But we've just decided that based on what's happened, and with these guns, we don't want to be apart of this story. And we've eliminated these guns permit innocently. Victor, this follows action from a long list of companies? Reporter: That's right, David. Today's announcement comes after more than a dozen companies ranging from hotel operators to insurance providers have cut ties with the NRA. And we just got word minutes ago that Walmart will also be raising the age limit to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.