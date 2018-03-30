Transcript for Scientists say pieces of space debris may be heading toward US

Next tonight, the countdown is on and the window is nearly open. A massive piece of space junk set to crash into Earth. So what are the chances of getting hit? Here's ABC's Witt Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, it's no April fool. The Chinese space station that went up on this rocket is hurtling towards Earth and no one knows where it will land. Tiangong 1 in a fiery free fall. Scientists predicting up to 40% of the spacecraft could survive re-entry. We don't where it will be, but we can say where it won't be. Reporter: The unknown Chinese componenting adding to the mystery. Most of it expected to burn up in the sky. Still debris could land over parts of the U.S. From northern California to New York. The odds of getting hit by pieces of this space junk, 1 in a trillion. You are 89 more times to be struck by lightning and attacked by a shark. Bill Nye is not too waorried. This chances of this relatively small object landing on you, are decimals. Reporter: This is Sunday mom morning just after 11:00 eastern, but where is anyone's guess, Tom. That's a big question. Thanks so much.

