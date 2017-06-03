Transcript for Search continues for alleged gunman in possible Washington state hate crime

Next tonight here, federal authorities are now investigating yet another possible hate crime. This one near Seattle. A man shot outside his home. The gunman allegedly telling him to, quote, get out of our country. Here's ABC's Neal Karlinsky. Reporter: Tonight, police in Kent, Washington say they are using the quote "Full force" of the department to track down a gunman accused of the unthinkable. Suspect has a black mask on his face. Reporter: It was Friday night. Police say a 39-year-old man was working on his car when the gunman walked up, shouting, go back to your own country before opening fire. Some comments were made, to the effect of get out of our country. Go back to where you're from. Reporter: The victim is part of the local sikh Indian community. This comes nearly a week after a similar incident. One Indian man was killed and another wounded at a Kansas bar, again after a suspect reportedly shouted, "Get out of my country." One rights group documenting nearly 1,400 "Hateful harassment and intimidation incidents" since early November. The local immigrant community in Kent, banding together. No more hate. No more fear, and we belong! Reporter: The victim suffering from that gunshot wound to the arm is out of the hospital, and at home recovering. The investigation here is ongoing, David.

